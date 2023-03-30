Economy

19:18 30.03.2023

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

1 min read
Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

The harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 is expected to reach 65 million tonnes compared to 70 million tonnes in 2022, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We plan to harvest 65 million tonnes of crops this year," she said at the Business Dialogues organized by the NV media holding in Kyiv on Thursday.

She noted that one of the problems is 2.6 million hectares of mined areas.

As reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy last week predicted a reduction in the total gross harvest of grains and leguminous crops in the 2023 season to 44.3 million tonnes against 53.1 million tonnes in the previous season.

At the same time, the gross production of oilseeds is expected to increase to 19.2 million tonnes against 18.2 million tonnes last year, as well as sugar beet to 11.3 million tonnes from 9.7 million tonnes.

Tags: #harvest #outlook

MORE ABOUT

19:32 21.03.2023
Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

15:10 22.12.2022
Ukraine in 2023 counts on gross harvest in controlled territories in 70-75% of this year's indicators – PM

Ukraine in 2023 counts on gross harvest in controlled territories in 70-75% of this year's indicators – PM

12:12 15.07.2022
Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

13:46 13.07.2022
Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

12:55 31.03.2022
Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

22:00 22.03.2022
Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

16:21 18.03.2022
IMF preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP at 35% in 2022 – Rashkovan

IMF preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP at 35% in 2022 – Rashkovan

17:20 17.03.2022
Leschenko: Ending war, solving food, energy crises are important global issues

Leschenko: Ending war, solving food, energy crises are important global issues

11:14 15.03.2022
IMF expects Ukraine's public debt to grow from 50% of GDP to 60% of GDP in 2022

IMF expects Ukraine's public debt to grow from 50% of GDP to 60% of GDP in 2022

17:50 14.03.2022
IMF preliminarily estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 10%

IMF preliminarily estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 10%

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

LATEST

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to focus on finding funds for recovery – minister

EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

McDonald's reopens five restaurants in Odesa

Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

NBU determines criteria for classifying financial market participants as critical for economy during martial law

NBU refuses to tighten reserve requirements for corporate deposits

Govt approves attraction of second U.S. grant of $2.5 bln via IBRD, IDA project – PM

NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

AD
AD
AD
AD