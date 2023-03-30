Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

The harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 is expected to reach 65 million tonnes compared to 70 million tonnes in 2022, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We plan to harvest 65 million tonnes of crops this year," she said at the Business Dialogues organized by the NV media holding in Kyiv on Thursday.

She noted that one of the problems is 2.6 million hectares of mined areas.

As reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy last week predicted a reduction in the total gross harvest of grains and leguminous crops in the 2023 season to 44.3 million tonnes against 53.1 million tonnes in the previous season.

At the same time, the gross production of oilseeds is expected to increase to 19.2 million tonnes against 18.2 million tonnes last year, as well as sugar beet to 11.3 million tonnes from 9.7 million tonnes.