Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Farmers of Bila Tserkva and Fastiv districts of Kyiv region have started harvesting grain crops this year, according to the website of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to it, by July 12, some 6,800 tonnes of grain and leguminous crops have already been harvested in the region from an area of 2,420 hectares with an average yield of 28.1 centners per hectare. As for crops of winter barley, 4,600 tonnes have been threshed, peas – 2,200 tonnes.

In addition, the harvesting of winter rapeseed has begun, of which 7,200 tonnes have already been harvested with an average yield of 24 centners per hectare.

The local authorities clarified that in 2022 it is planned to harvest early cereals and legumes on a total area of 271,300 hectares, including winter and spring wheat – 203,300 hectares, barley – 50,300 hectares, rye – 10,800 hectares, oat – 2,900 ha and peas – 4,000 ha.