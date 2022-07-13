Facts

13:46 13.07.2022

Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

1 min read
Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Farmers of Bila Tserkva and Fastiv districts of Kyiv region have started harvesting grain crops this year, according to the website of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to it, by July 12, some 6,800 tonnes of grain and leguminous crops have already been harvested in the region from an area of 2,420 hectares with an average yield of 28.1 centners per hectare. As for crops of winter barley, 4,600 tonnes have been threshed, peas – 2,200 tonnes.

In addition, the harvesting of winter rapeseed has begun, of which 7,200 tonnes have already been harvested with an average yield of 24 centners per hectare.

The local authorities clarified that in 2022 it is planned to harvest early cereals and legumes on a total area of 271,300 hectares, including winter and spring wheat – 203,300 hectares, barley – 50,300 hectares, rye – 10,800 hectares, oat – 2,900 ha and peas – 4,000 ha.

Tags: #grain #harvest

MORE ABOUT

16:37 13.07.2022
Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

11:51 13.07.2022
Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

17:29 12.07.2022
Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

18:55 11.07.2022
Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

14:31 11.07.2022
State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

12:02 07.07.2022
Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

10:39 06.07.2022
State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

11:39 05.07.2022
Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

14:04 02.07.2022
Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

Discussions on providing macro-financial aid to Ukraine up to EUR 9 bln taken longer than usual, but EU to deliver on promises including this – ambassador

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

Some 349 children killed, 652 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

US Senator Brewer arrives in Zaporizhia to assist, debunk myths of Russian propaganda about war in Ukraine – city council

Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

Discussions on providing macro-financial aid to Ukraine up to EUR 9 bln taken longer than usual, but EU to deliver on promises including this – ambassador

Russian S-300 missile shot down in Kharkiv region, its pieces collected as evidence of Russia's war crimes – police

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

Melitopol suffers critical shortage of blood products – mayor

Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

Russia losses bout 37,570 military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD