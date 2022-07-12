Ukraine is to receive EUR 1 bln macro-financial aid from EU by end of July – Shmyhal

Ukraine is to receive EUR 1 billion of exceptional macro-financial assistance from the European Union by the end of July, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, the finance ministers of the EU countries supported this proposal of the European Commission. The European Parliament did it earlier. Today, we also approved a draft decree at the government to raise these funds and authorized the signing of a memorandum by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Governor of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel.

According to him, the financial support of international partners is one of the four levers of victory – along with sanctions, weapons and European integration. "The EU macro-financial assistance will help maintain financial stability in our state in the face of Russia's large-scale aggression," he said.

The government also adopted a resolution that will allow raising up to EUR 200 million on favorable terms from Italy, and the funds will be provided through the IMF administrative account to the general fund of the state budget to cover expenses.