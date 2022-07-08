Economy

11:41 08.07.2022

GTSOU head calls on Canada and Germany to adhere to sanctions, refuse transfer of turbine for Nord Stream 1

1 min read
GTSOU head calls on Canada and Germany to adhere to sanctions, refuse transfer of turbine for Nord Stream 1

Gas deliveries to Europe can be carried out in full by Russia through Ukraine, regardless of the loading volumes of Nord Stream 1 (NS-1), and the Kremlin’s arguments that Canada’s failure to return the turbine for NS-1 under repair threatens stopping supplies is blackmail, Serhiy Makogon, the head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), said.

"We ask Canada to transfer the Gazprom turbine not to Germany, but to Ukraine. We will transfer it further to Russia. Perhaps. After the victory," Makogon said on Facebook.

He focused the attention of the German partners that even without NS-1, there are enough free capacities for gas transit to Germany.

"Ukraine can even now transport the entire volume of Nord Stream 1, and there is still an unused Yamal gas pipeline through Poland," he explained.

"We must not succumb to the Kremlin's blackmail!" Makogon emphasized.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck made a public appeal to Canada to return the turbine for the Portovaya compressor station of NS-1 after repairs, despite sanctions against Russia, in order to deprive Moscow of an argument for reducing gas supplies. The turbine was overhauled in Montreal.

