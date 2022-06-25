Economy

15:16 25.06.2022

Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

1 min read
Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

Germany will grant Ukraine EUR 1 billion for priority expenditures of the government. The governments of the two countries signed respective agreement on June 24, Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"I am grateful to my friend, Finance Minister of Germany Christian Lindner, for rapid implementation of this important decision. This financial assistance is important as never before and will help us to bring our victory closer," he said on Facebook.

Tags: #grant #germany

MORE ABOUT

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

18:51 16.06.2022
Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

18:26 13.06.2022
Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

09:38 13.06.2022
Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

20:12 03.06.2022
First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

14:12 01.06.2022
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

12:18 01.06.2022
Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

11:07 30.05.2022
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

16:37 17.05.2022
Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

LATEST

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

Govt launches three grant programs to support businesses in processing, IT – PM

No possibility to pay for RES generation in full this year - adviser to PM

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

Mechanism to compensate business loans for war-destroyed assets may work, but later – Hetmantsev

SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD