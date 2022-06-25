Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement
Germany will grant Ukraine EUR 1 billion for priority expenditures of the government. The governments of the two countries signed respective agreement on June 24, Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has said.
"I am grateful to my friend, Finance Minister of Germany Christian Lindner, for rapid implementation of this important decision. This financial assistance is important as never before and will help us to bring our victory closer," he said on Facebook.