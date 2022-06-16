Economy

18:32 16.06.2022

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

1 min read
EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

The leaders of European Union countries, following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, have called on Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to unblock Ukrainian grain export.

"The blockade of Ukrainian ports must be stopped, the Russian Navy must stop it," French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference.

The leaders of Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Romania, and France during the meeting discussed the proposal of the UN Secretary-General in this context and supported the UN resolution to unblock Ukrainian ports.

Macron stressed that the thread to the global food security is a direct result of the Russian aggression and it has no relation to the sanctions introduced by Europe.

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

20:42 16.06.2022
Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

15:18 16.06.2022
European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

15:59 15.06.2022
Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

10:16 13.06.2022
Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

16:53 08.06.2022
Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

09:55 03.06.2022
EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

11:18 01.06.2022
Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

10:06 30.05.2022
UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

11:03 26.05.2022
Russian invaders continue to export Ukrainian grain to Crimea and Russia - Denisova

Russian invaders continue to export Ukrainian grain to Crimea and Russia - Denisova

13:26 24.05.2022
Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

Harvesting 2022 starts in Ukraine - Odesa administration

Cabinet launches new economic strategy during war – Shmyhal

LATEST

Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

EU may provide Ukraine with temporary granaries – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Shareholders of Farmak pharmaceutical company re-elect supervisory board, its head

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

Biosphere Corporation partially relocates to western regions, plans to duplicate production abroad – owner

Work with Biosphere brands on Russian market should be terminated by June 15

AD
AD
AD
AD