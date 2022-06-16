EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

The leaders of European Union countries, following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, have called on Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to unblock Ukrainian grain export.

"The blockade of Ukrainian ports must be stopped, the Russian Navy must stop it," French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference.

The leaders of Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Romania, and France during the meeting discussed the proposal of the UN Secretary-General in this context and supported the UN resolution to unblock Ukrainian ports.

Macron stressed that the thread to the global food security is a direct result of the Russian aggression and it has no relation to the sanctions introduced by Europe.