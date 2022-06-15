Economy

18:32 15.06.2022

Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

2 min read
Russian aggressors disabled 30% of the capacity of solar power plants and more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said at a meeting of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Governing Board on Wednesday.

"Russian aggressors put out of action more than 50% of thermal capacities, 30% of solar and more than 90% of wind generation," he said.

According to him, Ukraine's energy infrastructure continues to suffer devastating damage. Currently, about 650,000 consumers do not have access to electricity, and more than 180,000 households do not have gas supply. About 5% of the installed generating capacities have been destroyed, while 35% of the generating capacities are located in the occupied territories. Gas production fell by 12-15%.

At the same time, as the minister noted Ukraine receives significant support from the world community.

"Thanks to your support and humanitarian assistance, my colleagues manage to restore electricity to an average of 50,000 households a day. In total, more than 5.2 million households have been connected since the beginning of the war," the minister stressed.

As reported, the minister of energy at a meeting of the governing board of the International Energy Agency on Wednesday proposed granting Ukraine the status of an associate member of the IEA.

Tags: #energy #war

