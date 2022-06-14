Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

The European Commission has agreed on the final text of a special agreement on the liberalization of road transport between Ukraine and the EU.

As noted in a message on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the final consultations between the delegations of Ukraine and the European Commission were held with the participation of the leadership of the ministry.

The text of the agreement provides for the performance of bilateral and transit transportation by Ukrainian haulers without permits.

The signing of the document is scheduled for the end of June.

"Thanks to the conclusion of such an agreement, we will be able to significantly improve and accelerate the logistics between Ukraine and the EU. This is critically important now, when, under the blockade of seaports, the Ukrainian economy is completely dependent on stable logistics on the western borders. In parallel, we are working on the development of border infrastructure, which has significantly increased capacity at the western borders," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

According to the ministry, the limited number of permits for international transportation has been a rather critical problem for Ukrainian haulers over the past five years, since during this time the trade turnover with the EU countries has almost doubled, and the number of cargo transportation by road has increased by 42%.

At the same time, the number of permits for international transportation to individual EU countries was declining, which led to large losses for both Ukrainian haulers and the country's economy as a whole.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that the signing of the Ukraine-EU agreement on the liberalization of road transportation eliminates the need to obtain appropriate permits on an ongoing basis and will avoid stopping the export of Ukrainian products through automobile checkpoints.