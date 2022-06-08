Economy

15:10 08.06.2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

2 min read
The Russian occupation forces, which have occupied Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, are attempting to disconnect it from the Ukrainian power system and connect it to the Russian one, this is very dangerous, CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, ex-Minister of Energy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We have specific concern for our biggest nuclear power plant currently occupied by Russians. We know that they are trying... to disconnect from the Ukrainian grid and connect it to the Russian grid," he said, speaking at a meeting of the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission) in Washington on Tuesday evening.

Vitrenko said that no one can guarantee that such attempts will not lead to some catastrophic consequences.

"We've already witnessed barbaric, I cannot call it in any other way, attitude of Russian forces in respect of this nuclear power plant. They shot from tanks at the administrative buildings with all the critical IT systems… Nobody could imagine that nowadays we can have something like that happening, when the whole Europe was on the brink of catastrophe," Vitrenko said.

He also called for facilitating exports to the European market from the Ukrainian energy system, which is in surplus during the war.

For example, Germany can start importing Ukrainian electricity produced at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, even if it does not want to develop its own nuclear power plants. Now Ukraine has a surplus of electricity produced by its nuclear power plants. It can replace 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas if Ukraine is allowed to export our electricity to Europe, and that also gives money to the Ukrainian state basically to finance our resilience, Vitrenko said.

Tags: #naftogaz #zaporizhia_npp
