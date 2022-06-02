EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union at a meeting of the Committee adopted an official decision regarding the sixth package of sanctions for Russia for the war against Ukraine, which, among other things, includes an embargo on oil transported by sea, which will amount to 2/3 of all exports.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday by a diplomatic source. “The decision has been made officially. Patriarch Kirill is excluded from the list," the source reported.

The decision must then be published in the official Journal. The publication is expected on Friday.