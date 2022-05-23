Economy

16:41 23.05.2022

Ukraine expects start of petrol supplies from Poland's state reserve – official

2 min read
Ukraine expects start of petrol supplies from Poland's state reserve – official

From day to day Ukraine expects deliveries of gasoline from the state reserve of Poland, which were supposed to cover a quarter of consumption in May.

This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Denys Kudin during the talk show "Ukrainian Petroleum Products Market: Temporary Crisis or Large-Scale Collapse?" organized by the Energy Club on Monday.

According to him, unlike diesel fuel, the volumes of gasoline imports into the country currently do not cover the volumes of its consumption.

"And here we are counting on the help of our European partners, in particular, the Polish state reserve, which promised to give us approximately a quarter of the consumption in May. We are expecting this supply from day to day," Kudin said.

At the same time, according to him, the volume of imports of diesel fuel to Ukraine is currently 20% higher than the volume of its consumption.

"This is enough for the buyer, after standing in line, to be able to fill his tank, albeit with restrictions, but 20 liters, but not enough to remove the queue," the first deputy economy minister said.

In his opinion, the reason for the preservation of queues at gas stations for buyers of diesel fuel is its low stocks from operators - 3-5 days of sale instead of the previous 15-20 days. At the same time, individual operators do work "from the wheels."

Nevertheless, as the First Deputy Minister emphasized, in the first half of May, at a meeting with European partners on providing Ukraine with fuel, decisions were made that give Kyiv the opportunity to look to the future with optimism.

"However, you need to understand: the war continues, the enemy is systematically destroying our infrastructure ... The enemy is destroying the railway, so we all need to be patient and gradually rebuild our consumption," Kudin said.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Russian aggressors have destroyed 27 oil depots in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

As reported, according to the updated forecast of the Ministry of Economy, consumption of 300,000 tonnes of diesel and 120,000 tonnes of gasoline is expected in May. The ministry noted that such a volume of imports has already been contracted by Ukrainian chains.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #gasoline
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 23.05.2022
Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

10:32 23.05.2022
Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

09:12 23.05.2022
Polish president proposes concluding new treaty on good neighborliness with Ukraine

Polish president proposes concluding new treaty on good neighborliness with Ukraine

16:35 21.05.2022
Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

15:59 21.05.2022
Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

11:57 20.05.2022
Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

20:26 19.05.2022
US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

19:51 19.05.2022
Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

19:39 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

LATEST

Naftogaz Ukrainy, Clear Energy launch biogas power plant in Lviv region

Ukraine needs to restructure external public debt, postpone payments for 5-10 years - Gontareva

Zelensky: We hope that by conference in Lugano in July, countries, companies to form their proposals for restoration of Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

Yermak discusses post-war economic policy with representatives of business communities

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln in emergency MFA from EU

Participating countries of Intl Transport Forum pledge to stop any cooperation with Russia, Belarus in support of Ukraine

Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD