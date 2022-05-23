Economy

16:21 23.05.2022

Naftogaz Ukrainy, Clear Energy launch biogas power plant in Lviv region

3 min read
Naftogaz Ukrainy, Clear Energy launch biogas power plant in Lviv region

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Clear Energy Group, as part of a joint project, launched a biogas power plant operating at a solid waste landfill in Velyki Hrybovychi in Lviv region on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

"Development of low-carbon businesses is a strategic choice of Naftogaz. The biogas power plant constructed here will make 38 hectares of the landfill site, emitting millions of cubic meters of harmful landfill gas, a source of energy for surrounding households," CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"The plant produces 2.645 million kWh per year, at that replacing more than 800,000 cubic meters of natural gas. It makes it possible to provide approximately 735 households with green energy and at the same time reduce CO2 emissions by about 30,000 tonnes per year," co-founder and chairperson of the supervisory board at Clear Energy Group Petro Bahriy said.

Vitrenko stressed that it is very important that even in the difficult wartime conditions, the company still continues to develop and implement such projects. "According to our calculations, thanks to this facility, more than 2 million cubic meters of methane, that is 30 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide, will not be released into the atmosphere," he said.

According to the report, landfill gas is formed during anaerobic (i.e., without access to the air) decomposition of organic waste residues (food residues, leaves, branches, etc.). This gas is usually the reason of fires and explosions at landfills, but now this risk will be eliminated.

"The opening of this facility is the next stage in the landfill reclamation, the next stage in ensuring the environmental safety of the residents of Lviv and the region," Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv regional military administration, said.

The Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, who also participated in the opening ceremony, recalled that the city is implementing the landfill reclamation project in Velyki Hrybovychi with the support of European banks. According to him, technical reclamation is currently underway, which includes the construction of a system for collecting, treating and utilizing landfill gas with the generation of electrical energy.

The plant is equipped with Austrian Jenbacher equipment used in biogas projects throughout Europe.

Biogas is collected by means of wells, evenly distributed on the landfill body, and a system of surface gas collection. As of today, there are 29 vertical and 4 horizontal wells drilled at this landfill. The wells are located vertically at the depth of 12.5 m. From each well, there is a pipeline (flowline) to the gas collection point.

From gas collection points, by means of pipelines, biogas is transported to electric generator installations. The gas is combusted in the engine, which rotates the electric generator. The generated electricity is transmitted to the grid by means of a complete transformer substation.

The cost of the project was not specified in the report.

Tags: #gas #energy #lviv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:48 20.05.2022
Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

17:03 16.05.2022
Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

15:57 16.05.2022
Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

13:07 12.05.2022
Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

17:15 11.05.2022
GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

12:52 07.05.2022
Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

13:34 04.05.2022
Three power stations damaged, two pumping stations blacked out due to missile attack in Lviv – mayor

Three power stations damaged, two pumping stations blacked out due to missile attack in Lviv – mayor

18:46 29.04.2022
Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

15:46 26.04.2022
Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

12:38 26.04.2022
Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine expects start of petrol supplies from Poland's state reserve – official

Ukraine needs to restructure external public debt, postpone payments for 5-10 years - Gontareva

Zelensky: We hope that by conference in Lugano in July, countries, companies to form their proposals for restoration of Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

Yermak discusses post-war economic policy with representatives of business communities

Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln in emergency MFA from EU

Participating countries of Intl Transport Forum pledge to stop any cooperation with Russia, Belarus in support of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD