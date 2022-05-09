Economy

16:03 09.05.2022

Theft of grain from temporarily occupied territories supervised by special services, military of Russia - Agrarian Minister

The troops of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation have already stolen 400,000-500,000 tonnes of grain crops worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the export of grain to Crimea for subsequent sale is supervised by the Russian military and representatives of special services.

"We see that they are sending about 400,000-500,000 tonnes in the direction of Crimea in an organized manner. This is a big business run by people of a level, say, higher than what we all saw on the Internet when we took TVs from stores and so on," Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Monday.

"At a price of $250-300/tonne, this is already hundreds of millions. It is obvious that this is done, among other things, by representatives of the special services of the aggressor country and the military of the highest level and all sorts of swindlers for whom such a business, let's say, suits life," he added.

According to Solsky, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy receives information about the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russians both through public channels, the media and the Internet, and through state channels available to the ministry for obtaining information, including contacts with law enforcement officers.

The minister stressed that this season grain exports from Crimea have begun, although such crops have not been grown or exported on the peninsula for the past few years.

"In our opinion, almost all ships that come with grain from Sevastopol are ships with stolen Ukrainian grain, because there is no reasonable logistical approach in spending additional funds to move it from the Russian mainland and load through Sevastopol if it is closer carry through Novorossiysk and other ports," Solsky summed up.

