Shmyhal, IMF head Georgieva discuss assistance to Ukraine in short and long term

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva have discussed the issues of further assistance to Ukraine in the short term and the issues of long-term recovery.

"We highly appreciate the decision to create a special IMF Administered Account to provide additional assistance to Ukraine from the fund's member states on a bilateral basis," Shmyhal said following the meeting.

The prime minister also thanked Georgieva for the IMF's position regarding the fact that assistance to Ukraine to finance the budget deficit should be predominantly grants, not loans.

"Honored to host Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The international community's support for Ukraine must match the scale of the challenge it faces, during the war and after. May peace come quickly—and with it reconstruction and recovery," Georgieva said on Twitter.

At meetings in Washington, Ukraine announced the need to find financial support for the budget deficit for the next two to three months in the amount of about $5 billion a month. Georgieva supported this request and urged countries to provide such support primarily through grants.