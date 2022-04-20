Economy

15:14 20.04.2022

About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

According to preliminary calculations, about UAH 12.817 billion is needed to restore 36 hospitals that were completely destroyed by the aggressor during the shelling, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"We already understand that UAH 12.817 billion is needed to restore these 36 establishments," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Liashko said that the shelling of Ukrainian hospitals was targeted.

"Is it possible to accidentally damage 326 medical facilities and completely destroy 36 of them? There are photographs of the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, and if someone can call it accidental, then I can't say so. This is a targeted bombing of a specific institution," he said.

