Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has received 15 Starlink devices from the Ukrainian software company N-iX.

According to the Ukrzaliznytsia website, the IT company handed over 10 first generation Starlink devices and five more second generation devices.

"I thank all our partners and businesses for supporting Ukrzaliznytsia in this difficult time. The railway became the first state-owned company to use Starlink during the war. We received the first station in early March, immediately after Mykhailo Fedorov," head of the company Oleksandr Kamyshin said.

He also added that these systems are used for stable and reliable communication of critical systems that ensure the operation of the railway.

"This is an opportunity to build new ultra-modern system solutions," Kamyshin emphasized.

Starlink is a global satellite system for Internet access in remote corners of the Earth.

N-iX is one of the largest IT companies in Ukraine, founded in 2002. The company provides software development services and expertise in cloud solutions, data engineering and other emerging technologies. The company has offices in the United States, Sweden, Malta, Poland, Bulgaria and Ukraine.