EIB pledges additional EUR4 bln to support Ukrainian war refugees

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is preparing a EUR4 billion financing program that will help EU member states take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, as well as ensure the development of critical social infrastructure.

"The new EIB program, pending approval by the EIB's Board of Directors, aims to finance the development of key social infrastructure for the provision of public services to refugees, including housing, schools, hospitals and kindergartens. The financial support will be complemented by advisory support, helping local authorities in EU Member States with free technical assistance to assess local needs rapidly, and plan, prioritize and prepare the related investments," the bank said on its website.

"The EIB pledged the support for refugees at Stand Up for Ukraine, a global fundraising event in Warsaw to support the victims of the Russian aggression," the report says.

"We are all devastated by the terrible destruction inflicted on Ukraine and its people, millions of whom are fleeing their country in search of peace and security. The horror we are witnessing strengthens our determination to act. With our initial Solidarity Package for Ukraine, and this new EUR4 billion program for EU Member States, we will support Ukraine and help communities welcoming the refugees, ensuring they can offer them vital social facilities – housing, schools, hospitals. I am deeply grateful to President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for their leadership and for mobilizing the international community for Ukraine. The world must live up to the exemplary courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and help them and those who support them," EIB President Werner Hoyer said.