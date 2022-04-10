Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

The government of Canada will send 1 billion Canadian dollars to help Ukraine through a special administrative account of the IMF, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Yesterday (April 8), at the request of several member countries, in particular Canada, the International Monetary Fund approved the creation of a special administrative account for sending direct financial assistance from donor countries to help Ukraine. The Canadian government will be the first to send 1 billion Canadian dollars through this account," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Saturday.

In addition, the prime minister said that the government would approve a draft agreement to attract concessional funding from the Canadian government in the amount of 500 million Canadian dollars, which will go to the budget to finance the urgent needs of the army and citizens.