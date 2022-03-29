Agriculture ministry calls on farmers to check fields for enemy equipment, ordinance

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has called on Ukrainian farmers cultivating land in the areas of hostilities with Russian invaders to inspect their fields before carrying out agricultural work, including with the help of aerial reconnaissance or drones, for the remains of broken armored vehicles of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, ammunition or explosive items.

"The neutralization of dangerous military objects in agricultural areas is especially important for the start of a mass sowing campaign throughout Ukraine. Conduct an inspection of the lands with representatives of the territorial defense. Inform the Armed Forces of Ukraine if you find equipment and ammunition – all this is subject to demining and removal," the ministry said on its website.

The ministry also called on farmers to transfer military equipment abandoned by the invaders to the Ukrainian military.

"Not all the equipment found can be useful in your farming. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be better able to handle it!" the ministry said.

In addition, farmers from the war zone can apply for an aerial survey of their fields using drones at https://t.me/agriculturedrones. The territory survey service from drones was initiated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the the ministry said.