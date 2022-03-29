Economy

15:47 29.03.2022

Agriculture ministry calls on farmers to check fields for enemy equipment, ordinance

2 min read
Agriculture ministry calls on farmers to check fields for enemy equipment, ordinance

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has called on Ukrainian farmers cultivating land in the areas of hostilities with Russian invaders to inspect their fields before carrying out agricultural work, including with the help of aerial reconnaissance or drones, for the remains of broken armored vehicles of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, ammunition or explosive items.

"The neutralization of dangerous military objects in agricultural areas is especially important for the start of a mass sowing campaign throughout Ukraine. Conduct an inspection of the lands with representatives of the territorial defense. Inform the Armed Forces of Ukraine if you find equipment and ammunition – all this is subject to demining and removal," the ministry said on its website.

The ministry also called on farmers to transfer military equipment abandoned by the invaders to the Ukrainian military.

"Not all the equipment found can be useful in your farming. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be better able to handle it!" the ministry said.

In addition, farmers from the war zone can apply for an aerial survey of their fields using drones at https://t.me/agriculturedrones. The territory survey service from drones was initiated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the the ministry said.

Tags: #equipment #agriculture #fields #ordinance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:01 14.03.2022
Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

13:23 10.03.2022
Kyivstar receives mobile equipment from abroad, to increase network capacity, restore Kryvy Rih-Kropyvnytsky main line

Kyivstar receives mobile equipment from abroad, to increase network capacity, restore Kryvy Rih-Kropyvnytsky main line

09:46 04.03.2022
Ukrainian defenders destroy four infantry fighting vehicles, two tanks in Brovary vicinity- General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian defenders destroy four infantry fighting vehicles, two tanks in Brovary vicinity- General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

21:41 02.03.2022
USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

17:54 01.03.2022
Over 1,500 units of Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine – Arestovych

Over 1,500 units of Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine – Arestovych

19:43 25.02.2022
Lithuanian company to provide Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern high-tech equipment

Lithuanian company to provide Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern high-tech equipment

18:22 09.12.2021
Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

21:48 02.12.2021
Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

12:33 24.11.2021
Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

09:47 15.01.2021
National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting asks suppliers of smartphones, TV, media equipment not to import them from Russia

National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting asks suppliers of smartphones, TV, media equipment not to import them from Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM estimates GDP fall due to war started by Russia at 35% and 'slightly higher'

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Finance Minister denies any talks on debt restructuring

Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

LATEST

Auchan Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to support chain employees in Ukraine

Ukraine carefully fulfills its debt obligations, creates Debt Management and Redemption Fund – PM

Ukraine's PM estimates GDP fall due to war started by Russia at 35% and 'slightly higher'

State ready to provide farmers with up to UAH 20 bln of state guarantees for sowing season 2022 - Shmyhal

EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

EBA urges Rada to exempt retailers from paying for use of real estate during martial law

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Azerbaijan ready to provide Ukraine with fuel for sowing campaign – Zelensky

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD