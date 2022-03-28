Economy

19:52 28.03.2022

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

The draft U.S. budget for fiscal year 2023 includes the allocation of $6.9 billion to help Ukraine, NATO and European security, CNBC has said.

The channel said this is only part of the planned total defense spending of $813 billion. According to CNBC, compared to last year, defense spending will increase by $31 billion.

In addition, $10.6 billion is planned for global healthcare, including for COVID-19 and future pandemics.

More than $32 billion should go to the fight against crime in the United States.

CNBC said the project has been sent to the U.S. Congress for consideration.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #budget #defense
Interfax-Ukraine
