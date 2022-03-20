Partial staff rotation carried out at Chornobyl nuclear power plant

On Sunday, March 20, a partial rotation of personnel and evacuation of persons who were on the territory of the occupied plant was carried out at Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the press service of the plant reports.

"During this day, 64 people were taken out: 50 people of the Chornobyl NPP shift personnel, nine employees of the National Guard of Ukraine (8 women and 1 cancer patient), one employee of the State Emergency Service, four stalkers," Chornobyl NPP said on Facebook.

Some 46 volunteer workers of the station went to replace the evacuated personnel of Chornobyl nuclear power plant to perform their duties and ensure the functioning of the enterprise.

It is noted that the staff was at the workplace for about 600 hours, heroically performing their professional duties and maintaining an appropriate level of security.