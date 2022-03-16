Economy

14:01 16.03.2022

Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

1 min read
Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

Lysychansk (Luhansk region) has been left without gas supply due to shelling on Wednesday night due to distribution pipelines damaged by shelling, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has reported.

"Night shelling damaged the gas distribution networks in front of the main gas distribution point of the city. Lysychanskgaz (a division of Luhanskgaz) decided to shut off the gas networks," the operator said in a statement.

According to the operator, at 13:00 on Wednesday due to hostilities due to military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the work of 38 out of 1,389 gas distribution stations was suspended.

So far, gas supply has not been resumed for consumers in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, which received gas through these stations.

GTSOU is doing everything possible to resume the operation of its facilities in all regions as soon as possible.

Tags: #war #situation #lysychansk
