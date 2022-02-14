American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine continues to operate in Kyiv – chamber's president

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine continues to operate in Kyiv, member companies of the business association also continue to do business and have business continuity plans in place already for several years, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder has said.

"The American Chamber of Commerce team continues to operate in Kyiv. We are constantly in touch with our members, Ukraine's government, and the US Embassy. This continuous dialogue and communication have been a strategic pillar of the American Chamber of Commerce for the past 30 years in Ukraine," Hunder said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that American Chamber of Commerce member companies have had business continuity plans in place already for several years, which are being regularly reviewed and updated.

"American Chamber of Commerce member companies continue to operate in Ukraine, contributing to the country's economy, having already invested over $50 billion in the country, employing people, and contributing to the state budget," the president of the business association said.