Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

The majority of representatives of companies that are members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine present at the annual meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce have said they count on growth of business in 2020, although the half of respondents doubts the correctness of the reform policy, according to a poll of the meeting participants.

According to the poll results, 85%, or 163 respondents, expect growth this year, while 14% (26 respondents) predict that the situation will not change. Three participants, or 2%, expect a decline.

At the same time, the opinions of the audience regarding the correctness of the reform policy were divided: 53% (80 participants) consider the chosen path to be right, 57% (71 representatives of member companies) do not agree with it.

At the same time, 78% of respondents (92 people) announced plans to increase employee salaries in 2020.