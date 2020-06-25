Economy

12:32 25.06.2020

Extension of PPA for solar power plants during restructuring of feed-in tariff requires more discussions – American Chamber of Commerce

1 min read
Extension of PPA for solar power plants during restructuring of feed-in tariff requires more discussions – American Chamber of Commerce

One of the redlines identified by many investors in the solar industry, which was not included in the Memorandum, is a 2-year extension of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in the case of a 15% feed-in-tariff reduction for projects commissioned till the end of 2019, the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine has said in a statement.

"The memorandum has brought parties closer to a consensus, but extending PPAs remains crucial for many solar investors and still needs to be considered by policymakers during the parliamentary process when discussing draft law No. 3658," the Chamber said.

The Chamber said that the prolongation for two years would make the terms truly voluntary and restructuring, by encompassing the majority of solar investors as well as most wind investors.

The Chamber said that rendering the State Guaranteed Buyer solvent and reinitiating payment to renewables producers, which has been delayed for several months, is a crucial obligation of the government under the reached agreement. The timely implementation of draft law No. 3658 based on memorandum terms before parliament's summer break is essential to avoid a high number of defaults in the sector.

Tags: #american_chamber #solar_power
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 25.06.2020
MP Gerus proposes reduction of feed-in tariffs for wind farms by 2.5% to 20%, for solar plants by 2.5% to 60% – bill

MP Gerus proposes reduction of feed-in tariffs for wind farms by 2.5% to 20%, for solar plants by 2.5% to 60% – bill

16:29 07.02.2020
Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

15:50 07.02.2020
American Chamber of Commerce urges president to veto bill with regulation of cigarettes trade margin

American Chamber of Commerce urges president to veto bill with regulation of cigarettes trade margin

17:12 29.10.2019
Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

15:02 20.06.2019
South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

18:44 02.05.2019
EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

17:28 19.04.2019
DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

DTEK officially launches Ukraine's largest Nikopol solar plant

18:06 13.03.2019
Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

14:38 27.02.2019
TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

15:20 15.02.2019
DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

LATEST

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

Deal to buy 100% of Idea Bank by Dragon Capital terminated

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Zelensky creates coordination council to implement Big Construction project

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

Zelensky signs law on national forest inventory

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD