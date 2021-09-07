American Chamber urges Rada, PM to discuss any legislative changes significant for investors with business

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine has called on the Verkhovna Rada and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to formulate a fair and predictable state policy and legislative process, in particular, to discuss any legislative changes significant for business with the business community, the chamber said in a statement.

"At the beginning of the new business season, and on the eve of the 6th Parliamentary session of the IX convocation, the business community calls for a transparent legislative and regulatory process with keeping a well-reasoned balance of interests and prudently considering costs and benefits. Any significant changes to the legislation that impact investors must be brought up for public discussion with all parties involved and adequate deadlines for submitting proposals and commentaries must be provided," the American Chamber of Commerce said in a press release on Tuesday.

The American Chamber of Commerce addressed its appeal to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers as a whole, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, heads of parliamentary factions – David Arakhamia, Artur Herasymov, Iryna Gerashchenko, Yulia Tymoshenko and Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as well as to heads of parliamentary committees.

"Respecting rule of law is one of the most crucial factors in making investments and doing business profitably that is helping economies and businesses to flourish," the chamber said.

A fair and predictable regulatory policy in the country ensures the high-quality bilateral dialogue between the business and the government, the transparency and publicity of the decision-making process, as well as the ease of doing business for bona fide companies, the business association said.