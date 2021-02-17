Economy

17.02.2021

American Chamber of Commerce calls on Rada to pass bills to develop mobile network, digital infrastructure

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine is calling on MPs to pass bills that make it easier for operators to develop mobile network and digital infrastructure, the chamber's website said on Wednesday.

It concerns, in particular, bill No. 4118 on amendments to the law of Ukraine on access to objects of construction, transport, electricity for the development of telecommunication network, and bill No. 3410 on amendments to the law of Ukraine on rent of state and municipal property (regarding placement of technical means of telecommunications).

Bill No. 4118 obliges to comply with transparent rules and equal access to infrastructure for all telecom market players. It obliges them to work under the transparent agreements in which the fee for access is established in accordance with the clear methods developed by the government.

"This will enable not only to prevent corruption risks and preferences to certain providers but also to improve competition," the American Chamber of Commerce said.

Bill No. 3410 is aimed at resolving the problem of placement of technical means of telecommunications by operators and providers on infrastructure facilities, which are in state and municipal property.

"Both bills will provide fair and balanced conditions for the development of the mobile network and digital infrastructure in the country and will promote the implementation of the President's initiative 'State in a Smartphone'," the American Chamber of Commerce said.

The American Chamber of Commerce calls on MPs to pass both bills at the first reading.

