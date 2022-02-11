Economy

16:55 11.02.2022

EU Council approves EUR 1.2 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union approved on Friday the decision of the European Commission to provide additional macro-financial assistance worth EUR 1.2 billion to Ukraine.

"The current geopolitical tensions are having a severe economic impact on Ukraine. Member states are ready to provide EUR 1.2 billion macro-financial assistance. We decided to support the Commission's proposal today, so that the financial help can reach Ukraine without delay," President of the EU Council, French Minister for Economic Affairs, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire said.

The decision will come into force after approval by the European Parliament, which should happen in the near future. The emergency macro-financial assistance is set to have a duration of 12 months and it would consist of two disbursements. The disbursement of the second tranche would be linked to the continuous satisfactory implementation of both an IMF programme and the policy measures agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding.

"Persistent security threats have triggered a substantial outflow of capital. Against the backdrop of the loss of access to international capital markets due to the heightened geopolitical uncertainty and its impact on the economic situation in Ukraine," the EU Council press service said, justifying the urgency of providing additional assistance.

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, which entered into force on September 1, 2017, brings the Ukraine and the EU closer together. In addition to promoting deeper political ties, stronger economic links and the respect for common values, the agreement has provided a framework for pursuing an ambitious reform agenda, focused on the fight against corruption, an independent judicial system, the rule of law, and a better business climate.

Among other support instruments, between 2014 and 2021 the EU supported Ukraine through five consecutive Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) operations that totalled EUR 5 billion of loans.

On February 1, 2022, the Commission submitted a proposal for an additional 1.2 billion macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the form of loans to strengthen stability.

The same amount of assistance, but from France, was announced by President Emmanuel Macron during a recent visit to Kyiv. He called it "state guarantees for financing Ukrainian projects of French companies" within the agreement reached back in May.

