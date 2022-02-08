Economy

16:43 08.02.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Oleksandr Kamyshin and CEO of Alstom Henri Poupart-Lafarge have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The signing took place at a press conference of Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Earlier, at this press conference, Zelensky said that on February 8, Ukraine and France finalized the agreements and switched to the practical stage the implementation of the project on the supply of 130 ALSTOM locomotives worth EUR 900 million.

As reported, in May, Ukraine and France signed a framework intergovernmental agreement on financing the supply of 130 heavy-duty electric locomotives worth EUR 900 million for Ukrzaliznytsia by Alstom. The document was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada on July 1, 2021.

Alstom welcomed the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement and said that "the next important step is the signing of commercial agreements in the second half of 2021." This will allow Alstom to start supplying locomotives to the Ukrainian market, which will also include 35% local content associated with the production and maintenance of electric locomotives.

Alstom is one of the world leaders (along with Siemens and Bombardier) in the production of power equipment and railway transport. It operates in more than 70 countries.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #memorandum #alstom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 08.02.2022
Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

12:52 25.01.2022
Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

12:14 12.01.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

12:20 24.12.2021
Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

15:59 01.12.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

12:17 25.11.2021
Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

12:10 09.11.2021
Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

11:47 09.11.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

14:14 23.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

12:12 21.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

LATEST

Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

Shmyhal: We hope for further support from Germany

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Ukraine guaranteed to pass heating season without energy supply disruptions – Energy Minister

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD