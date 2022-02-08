Economy

15:40 08.02.2022

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine and France have agreed on delivery of 130 locomotives made by France's ALSTOM Transport SA for a total of EUR 900 million to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today, we have finalized the agreements and put into practice the implementation of a very important project for the supply of 130 ALSTOM locomotives for EUR 900 million," he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He also said that the agreement on the supply of 370 units of Desautel fire and rescue equipment worth EUR 300 million to Ukraine has been finalized.

According to Zelensky, the project to build patrol boats in Mykolaiv for the State Border Guard Service is currently being implemented.

"Ukraine and France will continue to develop cooperation with Airbus regarding the creation of a national air carrier," he said.

As reported, the relevant framework agreements were concluded in May last year.

Tags: #france #alstom #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 08.02.2022
Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

16:43 08.02.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

16:30 08.02.2022
Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

15:32 08.02.2022
Zelensky thanks France for EUR 1.2 bln in EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks France for EUR 1.2 bln in EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

12:24 08.02.2022
Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

12:11 08.02.2022
In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

11:56 08.02.2022
Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

14:44 07.02.2022
Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

15:24 05.02.2022
Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

20:35 04.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

LATEST

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

Shmyhal: We hope for further support from Germany

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Ukraine guaranteed to pass heating season without energy supply disruptions – Energy Minister

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD