Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine and France have agreed on delivery of 130 locomotives made by France's ALSTOM Transport SA for a total of EUR 900 million to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today, we have finalized the agreements and put into practice the implementation of a very important project for the supply of 130 ALSTOM locomotives for EUR 900 million," he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He also said that the agreement on the supply of 370 units of Desautel fire and rescue equipment worth EUR 300 million to Ukraine has been finalized.

According to Zelensky, the project to build patrol boats in Mykolaiv for the State Border Guard Service is currently being implemented.

"Ukraine and France will continue to develop cooperation with Airbus regarding the creation of a national air carrier," he said.

As reported, the relevant framework agreements were concluded in May last year.