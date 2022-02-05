Economy

11:52 05.02.2022

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

2 min read
NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) at an emergency meeting on Friday evening adopted a series of restrictive measures aimed at overcoming the surplus in the electricity market and stabilizing prices.

Corresponding changes were made to quarantine resolution No. 766 dated April 8, 2020.

"Today, due to a surplus, unexpected or expected, due to the inclusion of 15 nuclear units, market actions have begun that we cannot welcome. Some may call it abuse. It may be a strong word, but the fact that Intraday market (IDM) is already comparable in volume to the day-ahead market (DAM), this is definitely an unhealthy situation. Therefore, we decided to regulate it," head of the NEURC Valeriy Tarasiuk said during the meeting.

Thus, the Commission has temporarily (until February 28) set a minimum price limit for IDM at the level of 105% of the DAM price, effective from today (February 5) until tomorrow.

In addition, the commission returned to the algorithm for calculating the fee for imbalances at the level of 115% of the IDM price.

According to its decision, if there is a system surplus in the united energy system, the settlement administrator, when writing off funds for imbalances, applies the payment price for a negative imbalance at the level of 115% of the DAM price.

"The reason is that we see an increase in the size of the balancing market, which is unhealthy, and therefore we increase responsibility. For now, from 5% to 15%, but we will continue to make a decision depending on the situation," Tarasiuk explained, indicating that this rule comes into effect from Sunday, February 6.

The next step of the NEURC was the introduction of the practice of checking the origin of electricity sales volumes on the day of supply in the bids for the sale of participants in the IDM/DAM, which comes into force on Monday, February 7.

"This is a continuation of our policy of combating air trade. We give this right to the market operator. We call on all participants to cooperate with each other and with us," the head of the commission said.

Tags: #electricity #neurc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 30.11.2021
World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

15:46 30.11.2021
Fall in electricity prices can affect ability of thermal generation to purchase fuel in autumn-winter period – DTEK

Fall in electricity prices can affect ability of thermal generation to purchase fuel in autumn-winter period – DTEK

09:23 22.11.2021
Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

16:29 17.11.2021
Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

17:03 06.11.2021
TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

11:07 02.11.2021
Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

12:53 30.10.2021
No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

14:29 31.08.2021
Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

16:58 16.07.2021
DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

LATEST

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Ukraine guaranteed to pass heating season without energy supply disruptions – Energy Minister

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

AMCU allows FUIB to buy Idea Bank

EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

Market situation for thermal generation complicated, requires intervention – Donbasenergo top manager

Energoatom, OCNI sign memo of cooperation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD