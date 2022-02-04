Ukraine guaranteed to pass heating season without energy supply disruptions – Energy Minister

The high level of utilization of nuclear power plants and the availability of sufficient generation reserves, together with a reduction in gas consumption and the start of its imports are key factors that will ensure Ukraine's stable passage through the 2021-2022 heating season.

This was stated by Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"All this gives us the opportunity to pass the heating season absolutely calmly, and we will absolutely calmly go through February and March of this year without any problems," the minister said.

According to him, the distinguishing characteristic of the current heating season is an increase in electricity consumption in the country and a decrease in the volume of gas used. In particular, electricity consumption on some days this winter began to exceed 25 MW, while gas extraction from underground storage facilities in January amounted to 2.4 billion cubic meters instead of the projected more than 3 billion cubic meters.

Ukraine managed to cover the increased volumes of electricity consumption mainly due to the maximum use of nuclear generation capacities – all 15 power units of Energoatom are currently in operation – as well as stable and sufficient supplies of coal to TPPs.

"Those volumes that come by sea are sufficient for a stable passage of the heating season and maintaining an appropriate level of coal reserves at warehouses of thermal power plants," Haluschenko said.

At present, according to the minister, the reserve of generating capacities in Ukraine is 600 MW – for Energoatom, 400 MW – for thermal generating companies and about 2,500 MW – for hydroelectric power plants and pumped storage power plants.

"What is important in terms of gas is also such an event as the start of its import, and we are talking about pumping gas for the sustainable passage of the next heating season, and there is also very important news – this is an increase in guaranteed volumes of gas import capacity," the minister emphasized.

In particular, according to him, the guaranteed volume of imports from Slovakia was increased to 42 million cubic meters per day, and the volume of imports from Hungary was set at 8 million cubic meters per day.

"Accordingly, we are talking about the fact that Ukraine already now has a possibility of importing gas in the amount of 50 million cubic meters per day, which is absolutely sufficient to properly fill gas storage facilities for the next heating season," Haluschenko summed up.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to import about 300 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary, Slovakia and Poland in February.