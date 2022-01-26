Economy

18:57 26.01.2022

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Ukraine intends to form a $3-5 billion financial assistance package from strategic partners to ensure liquidity, Rostyslav Shurma, the deputy head of the President's Office, said.

"We are negotiating financial assistance packages with large organizations either in the form of state guarantees or direct intergovernmental loans," he said on the Rada TV channel.

He added that on Wednesday Ukraine held talks with the French government regarding a similar package. Details of the negotiations will be announced after the finalization of the relevant decision.

Shurma also recalled that Canada offered Ukraine a loan of up to CAD 120 million (at the current rate - about $ 95.8 million) to support the economic stability and development of the country, and the European Commission announced the allocation of financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion

"Our goal is to form such packages with all our strategic partners totaling at least $3 billion, and preferably $5 billion, which will become an additional "cushion" and will be able to guarantee the stability of our financial system, regardless of how the situation develops," he explained.

He stressed that the matter concerns loans on preferential terms at 2-3% per annum, and in some cases - lower.

"The main issue is to ensure liquidity, the immediate availability of funds, so that in the event of fluctuations, they can be repaid and balanced with these funds," Shurma added.

Tags: #financial_assistance
