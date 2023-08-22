Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

On Tuesday, Ukraine received another tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU worth EUR 1.5 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine today received another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from the EU. In total, EU budget support to Ukraine in 2023 already amounts to EUR 12 billion," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

The head of the Ukrainian government thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for "this decision, which shows Europe's solidarity with Ukraine."