Economy

13:22 21.03.2023

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

1 min read
Ukraine on Tuesday received EUR 1.5 billion of the second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Twitter.

"I'm grateful to the EU Commission and its Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for the unwavering support in preserving Ukrainian financial stability," he said on Twitter.

As reported, in December last year, the Council of the European Union approved a decision on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2023 in the amount of EUR 18 billion. The loan was provided with a 10-year grace period. In January, Kyiv received the first tranche of EUR 3 billion. Subsequent monthly payments of EUR 1.5 billion are expected from March.

Tags: #ukraine #tranche #financial_assistance

