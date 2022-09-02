ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

Robert Mardini, Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said that if the Russian-Ukrainian war drags on, the volume of financial assistance to Ukraine may decrease.

"At the moment, everything that concerns our humanitarian response in Ukraine is considerable. I am sure that next year our operational activities will have great financial support. At the same time, the ICRC's long–term experience shows the following: if the conflict tends to drag on over time, then support from both states and private donors decreases," Mardini said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering the question what ideas and tools exist to solve the problem of filling the ICRC fund and, accordingly, to continue humanitarian financing of Ukraine in the same volume in case of prolongation of the war, he said that the ability of the ICRC to implement effective programs leads to the fact that the organization receives additional support from its donors.

"We annually appeal for funding and enjoy a certain credit of trust from our donors," he said.

Mardini also recalled that the ICRC's initial budget for Ukraine for 2022 was about CHF 75 million, but in February, when a full–scale invasion of the Russian Federation occurred, it was immediately increased by donors to CHF 250 million.

In addition, the ICRC Director General expressed hope that the Russian war in Ukraine will end as soon as possible.