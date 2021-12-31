Strengthening fight against tax evasion, IT stimulation among legislative innovations coming into force on Jan 1 - lawyer

The strengthening of the fight against tax deviation and laws aimed at stimulating the development of the IT sector are among the legislative changes that come into force on January 1, 2022.

The managing partner of Winner law firm, Ihor Yasko, told Interfax-Ukraine, in particular, in 2022 the law on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budgetary receipts will come into force.

The document is aimed at strengthening the resource base of budgets and preventing budget losses due to tax evasion. In particular, the indexation of the rates of some taxes, a change in approaches to the imposition of VAT and excise tax on tobacco products and liquids for electronic cigarettes, beer, as well as royalties for the use of subsoil for iron ore extraction are provided.

The document also provides for an increase in certain rates of the environmental tax, the introduction of a minimum tax liability as a tax on the potential minimum income from an agricultural land plot, with the exception, in particular, of plots of members of dacha and horticultural cooperatives, agricultural land of citizens within settlements, lands in the occupied territory or the demarcation line for the period of the JFO.

In addition, from January 1, 2022, amendments to the Tax Code and other laws of Ukraine on stimulating the development of the digital economy of Ukraine will come into force, which provide for the introduction of a number of measures to stimulate the development of the IT industry, in particular, a special tax regime for residents of Diia City - IT companies that will meet the requirements stipulated by the law on stimulating the development of the digital economy in Ukraine, and will be included in a special register, which will be maintained by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

On December 31, 2021, the law on ratification of the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization to the Convention on Biological Diversity will enter into force. The aim of the protocol is to provide adequate access to genetic resources and transfer related technologies, taking into account all rights to such resources and technologies, and to promote the conservation of biological diversity and the sustainable use of its components.