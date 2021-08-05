Facts

11:46 05.08.2021

Two more miners die as result of mine explosion in Donetsk region

1 min read
Two more miners die as result of mine explosion in Donetsk region

 In the burn unit of the city hospital of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), two more miners have died, wounded in an explosion at Pokrovske Colliery on Saturday, MP Mykhailo Volynets has said.

"Two more miners who were at the site of the explosion of Pokrovske Colliery on July 31 died at night. In the hospitals of Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk, the struggle for the lives and health of five more victims continues," Volynets said on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, on July 31, early in the morning, an explosion occurred at Pokrovske Colliery administration. Among the victims were four workers of the mine administration and six workers of the contractor organization. Three miners died, the rest were hospitalized in serious condition.

 

Tags: #death #miners
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:17 05.08.2021
Yevhen Marchuk died

Yevhen Marchuk died

10:42 19.07.2021
Soldier, wounded during shelling attacks on July 15, dies in Dnipropetrovsk region

Soldier, wounded during shelling attacks on July 15, dies in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:13 05.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:54 26.06.2021
One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

19:04 28.05.2021
Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service ex-head Hvozd died – MFA

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service ex-head Hvozd died – MFA

11:57 17.04.2021
Writer and public person Volodymyr Yavorivsky dies

Writer and public person Volodymyr Yavorivsky dies

14:02 24.03.2021
Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

11:09 24.03.2021
Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

09:36 24.02.2021
Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

13:13 19.02.2021
Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

Yevhen Marchuk died

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

LATEST

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Khortytsia island in Zaporizhia to become first barrier-free tourist destination in Ukraine

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

Chaus' 24-hour house arrest to last until Aug 18 – court

Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

Russia-occupation forces fire at high-rise building in Krasnohorivka, local resident wounded

Yermak, Kuleba meet with U.S. National Security Advisor in Washington – President's Office

HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya arrives in Vienna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD