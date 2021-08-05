Two more miners die as result of mine explosion in Donetsk region

In the burn unit of the city hospital of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), two more miners have died, wounded in an explosion at Pokrovske Colliery on Saturday, MP Mykhailo Volynets has said.

"Two more miners who were at the site of the explosion of Pokrovske Colliery on July 31 died at night. In the hospitals of Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk, the struggle for the lives and health of five more victims continues," Volynets said on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, on July 31, early in the morning, an explosion occurred at Pokrovske Colliery administration. Among the victims were four workers of the mine administration and six workers of the contractor organization. Three miners died, the rest were hospitalized in serious condition.