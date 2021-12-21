Cold snap causes rise in electricity consumption in Ukraine by 1 GW – Energy Minister
The consumption of electricity in the integrated power system of Ukraine on Tuesday increased by 1 GW - up to 22.5 GW due to the cold snap, but the country has the necessary reserves of capacity, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko assured.
"With this consumption, today we actually have a significant reserve of capacity in the power system to provide (consumers) with an appropriate amount of electricity," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.