Economy

15:46 30.11.2021

Fall in electricity prices can affect ability of thermal generation to purchase fuel in autumn-winter period – DTEK

3 min read
Fall in electricity prices can affect ability of thermal generation to purchase fuel in autumn-winter period – DTEK

The fall in electricity prices on the market to the minimum permissible level during night hours will lead to a catastrophic situation for all players, Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of DTEK, has said.

"This means that all producers are working at a loss. This will lead to the impossibility of buying fuel, especially if we are talking about imported coal, and to the fact that we will have a financial imbalance already at the very beginning and in the middle of the autumn-winter period," he told Energy Reform on the sidelines of the European Business Association's energy debate held in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, the DTEK Executive Director pointed out the need for the regulator to intervene in this situation "in order to ensure market pricing and prevent such catastrophic prices at night."

According to Sakharuk, the collapse of prices is associated with a change in a commercial strategy of the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, aimed at lowering prices on the market, and the import of electricity from Belarus.

"This is not a logical price at all. There cannot be a price of UAH 0.10 or UAH 0.30 in a situation when the market is in such great demand. From what we analyze and see, the reason for this is a change in a commercial strategy of Guaranteed Buyer. Immediately after the appointment of a new leader, a low price was set in order to lower its level on the market, as we understand it. At the same time, the import of electricity also has certain influence, which also comes in at night. Those suppliers who sell it have lowered the price. We get the domino principle, when suppliers successively reduce the price at night to UAH 0.10-0.30," the executive director said.

According to him, this will have serious negative consequences not only for thermal generation, but also for Energoatom, in particular.

"It is critically important for Energoatom to have an economically justified price in order to fulfill the service obligation to provide the population with the resource," Sakharuk emphasized.

At the same time, he pointed out that despite the observance of a planned level of coal production, as well as large import contracts, the company cannot yet provide guaranteed fuel reserves at its stations due to the increased load on them due to the operation of Centrenergo with a minimum set of equipment, no more than three-four units out of 23.

"We cannot provide guaranteed reserves, because we work instead of Centrenergo," Sakharuk said, noting that all the six contracted consignments of coal from the USA and Colombia will arrive in Ukraine according to the plan – in December-January.

"We have not been importing coal from Kazakhstan since November [due to the blocking of transit by Russia]," the top manager of DTEK said.

Tags: #prices #electricity #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 22.11.2021
Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

16:29 17.11.2021
Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

18:40 09.11.2021
DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

17:51 09.11.2021
Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

17:03 06.11.2021
TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

11:07 02.11.2021
Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

12:53 30.10.2021
No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

16:53 08.10.2021
Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

12:59 17.09.2021
DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

Economy Ministry: level of shadow economy remains unchanged at 31% of GDP in H1 2021

Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

LATEST

App installations in Ukraine grows by 31%, in-app spend by 42% – Google

World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

Economy Ministry: level of shadow economy remains unchanged at 31% of GDP in H1 2021

Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

Stefanchuk asks budget committee to urgently prepare for consideration in hall draft state budget-2022 after receipt from Cabinet

DTEK regards Zelensky's statements as unfair, baseless

Energy Community Secretariat agrees on final certification of Ukrenergo

Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

Russia accepts no proposal to increase gas transit via Ukraine – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD