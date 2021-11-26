Economy

15:25 26.11.2021

Russia accepts no proposal to increase gas transit via Ukraine – Zelensky

1 min read
Russia accepts no proposal to increase gas transit via Ukraine – Zelensky

The Russian Federation did not support Ukraine's initiative to increase gas transit volumes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We are ready, but Russia did not agree to this. I heard rhetoric from the Russian side that they are ready to extend the contract. But apart from these statements I have not heard or seen anything else. There were not substantial meetings between our people, Naftogaz Ukrainy, for example, and Gazprom," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that there was a successful proposal from Ukraine – to initiate an increase in transit volumes and at the same time to reduce its cost.

"We have a contract until 2024. We back the extension of gas transit. We even said that, in addition to the contract, let's increase transit. Our capacities allow it. Let's reduce the price of transit. It will be less than any other flows… I think it was a good step on our part," the head of state said.

Tags: #transit #russia #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:29 26.11.2021
Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

18:27 25.11.2021
IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

14:26 24.11.2021
Rada to convene in few hours if Russia attacks Ukraine – Korniyenko

Rada to convene in few hours if Russia attacks Ukraine – Korniyenko

13:49 23.11.2021
Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

13:16 20.11.2021
Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

09:29 18.11.2021
Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

14:18 15.11.2021
Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

09:58 12.11.2021
Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.2%

LATEST

Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

Ukraine pledges to legally ensure independence of AMCU head appointment from political interference - memo

Ukroboronprom announces cooperation with Airbus on helicopter program

Network of national airline of Ukraine to have 15,000 flights by 2026, fleet to be 20 aircraft – Aerogestion

Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

Ukraine pledges to return ceiling for govt guarantees of 3% of state budget revenue from 2022 – memo with IMF

Ukraine may prohibit companies of ex-owners of failed banks from participating in public procurement – IMF memo

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.2%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD