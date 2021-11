Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko has submitted his resignation, representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in the Telegram channel.

"First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Liubchenko submitted an application to the Verkhovna Rada office with a request to accept the resignation from his post," Melnychuk said.