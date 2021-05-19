Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development has recommended the appointment of Oleksiy Liubchenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister, Head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev said.

"The Committee on Economic Development has recommended the appointment of Oleksiy Liubchenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister. [...] I am convinced that there will be no questions in the appointment room either," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.