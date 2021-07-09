Investments

17:10 09.07.2021

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

1 min read
Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

Investments in the amount of $1 billion in priority sectors will lead to additional economic growth by 1% or 2%, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Oleksiy Liubchenko said at a meeting with the World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde.

"On the basis of modeling the development of the Ukrainian economy, we have identified sectors, points of growth for the economy. We are talking about the light industry, agriculture, science, healthcare, energy, transport, gas and petroleum production sectors," the press service of the ministry said on Friday, citing Liubchenko.

As noted by the ministry, the World Bank noted the potential of the sectors identified by the government as priority ones.

Tags: #investments #liubchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

12:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

16:08 29.06.2021
Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

12:12 10.06.2021
Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

14:35 20.05.2021
Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

18:38 19.05.2021
Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

11:54 01.04.2021
Volume of investments in capital real estate amounts to about $33 mln in March – study

Volume of investments in capital real estate amounts to about $33 mln in March – study

09:31 23.02.2021
IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

11:48 19.12.2020
Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

12:08 17.12.2020
Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

DTEK Oil & Gas invests UAH 1.2 bln in work on Zinkovska area at first stage

DELTA Ukraine invests $ 500,000 in Promprylad. Renovation innovation center

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Govt approves requirements for investors to use investment nanny tool

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

China interested in raising supplies of Ukrainian grains and legumes – Economy Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD