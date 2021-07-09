Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

Investments in the amount of $1 billion in priority sectors will lead to additional economic growth by 1% or 2%, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Oleksiy Liubchenko said at a meeting with the World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde.

"On the basis of modeling the development of the Ukrainian economy, we have identified sectors, points of growth for the economy. We are talking about the light industry, agriculture, science, healthcare, energy, transport, gas and petroleum production sectors," the press service of the ministry said on Friday, citing Liubchenko.

As noted by the ministry, the World Bank noted the potential of the sectors identified by the government as priority ones.