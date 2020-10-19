State Tax Agency ready to inspect companies with annual turnover of at least EUR 50 mln in case of lifting moratorium – head of tax office

The State Tax Service is ready to commit to inspect companies with an annual turnover of at least EUR 50 million if the Cabinet of Ministers lifts the corresponding restrictions during the quarantine, Head of the service Oleksiy Liubchenko has said.

"I can undertake a commitment of not inspecting companies with less than EUR 50 million, except for risky ones. This is my personal position. I will emphasize that apart from risky ones," Liubchenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that since March of this year, 353 scheduled inspections of taxpayers have been suspended with a total amount of risks of non-payment of taxes for UAH 39 billion. In addition, documentary unscheduled checks on fake transactions remain unprocessed.

"There is the amount of a possible schematic tax credit for UAH 1.8 billion. There are also documentary unscheduled inspections: if tax information indicates a violation of currency legislation by the payer. There are almost 2,600 report from the NBU on 1,100 thousand entities of foreign economic activity," the head of the tax office said.

"Now the legislator has authorized the Cabinet of Ministers to remove these restrictions. For November-December 2020, 812 inspections are planned for a total risk of over UAH 5 billion," Liubchenko added.