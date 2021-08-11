Economy

10:32 11.08.2021

Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

1 min read
Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine expects real GDP growth of over 1% in January-June 2021, the forecast for the country's economy growth for the year is 4%, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko has said.

"We expect more than 1% growth in real GDP in the first half of the year, although in the first quarter we had a decline in the economy by 2.2%. For the year, the goal is 4% growth in real GDP," Liubchenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy confirmed the growth of Ukraine's GDP by 4.1% in 2021. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects growth of 3.8%.

Tags: #liubchenko #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 30.07.2021
NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

17:10 09.07.2021
Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

12:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

14:38 29.06.2021
Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

16:47 22.06.2021
Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

13:49 11.06.2021
Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

14:35 20.05.2021
Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

18:38 19.05.2021
Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

14:54 18.05.2021
Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in VRIs for first time on May 31

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in VRIs for first time on May 31

15:45 14.05.2021
Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

LATEST

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

Vodafone Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank International AG sign contract to manage derivatives

EBA asks MPs not to support bill allowing sale of alcohol, tobacco products only in specialized stores

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

Antimonopoly committee permits Zlochevsky's company to gain control over three oil&gas fields in Luhansk region

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Farmak increases exports to Latin America

Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD