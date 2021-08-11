Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine expects real GDP growth of over 1% in January-June 2021, the forecast for the country's economy growth for the year is 4%, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko has said.

"We expect more than 1% growth in real GDP in the first half of the year, although in the first quarter we had a decline in the economy by 2.2%. For the year, the goal is 4% growth in real GDP," Liubchenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy confirmed the growth of Ukraine's GDP by 4.1% in 2021. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects growth of 3.8%.