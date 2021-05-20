Economy

14:35 20.05.2021

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

2 min read
Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksiy Liubchenko to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy. Some 293 MPs voted for the corresponding resolution at a plenary session on Thursday.

As reported, on Tuesday, the parliament dismissed Ihor Petrashko from the post of Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture. He has been in this position since March 17, 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksiy Liubchenko as the head of the State Tax Service in April 2020 without competition, according to a simplified procedure for the quarantine period, and in April 2021 the government signed a five-year contract with him.

Liubchenko was born in the village of Orlovets, Horodyshchensky district in Cherkasy region on September 21, 1971. In 1993, he graduated with honors from Kyiv State Economic University (economic and social planning). In 2003-2005, he headed the State Tax Administration of Cherkasy region, in 2009 he moved to the head office of the tax department, where he subsequently held the position of deputy head of the department for two years, and then director of the department of taxation of legal entities of the State Tax Service. From 2012 to 2014, Liubchenko was an assistant to deputy of the VII convocation Viktor Tymoshenko, and in 2012 he became vice president of JSC Ukrahrokhimholding. In July 2014, Liubchenko became an advisor in the department of support for the activities of the State Fiscal Service, and in October 2015 he returned to Ukragrokhimholding as the first vice president.

Tags: #liubchenko #economy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:38 19.05.2021
Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

15:42 20.04.2021
Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

10:15 15.04.2021
Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

09:38 23.03.2021
Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

10:33 05.03.2021
Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

17:27 02.03.2021
Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

12:56 09.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

09:35 05.02.2021
Economy Ministry expects rise in production of pork, stability on poultry, fall in output of beef, eggs, milk in 2021

Economy Ministry expects rise in production of pork, stability on poultry, fall in output of beef, eggs, milk in 2021

19:00 04.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

10:27 26.01.2021
Economy Ministry announces market agreement to limit corn export from Ukraine in 2020/2021 MY to 24 mln tonnes

Economy Ministry announces market agreement to limit corn export from Ukraine in 2020/2021 MY to 24 mln tonnes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

Rada appoints Kubrakov as infrastructure minister - 284 affirmative votes

Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

LATEST

Ukrenergo Head Kudrytsky: Synchronization of Ukrainian energy system with European one set for 2023

Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

Rada appoints Kubrakov as infrastructure minister - 284 affirmative votes

Antonov state-run enterprise demonstrates first fuselage of An-178T aircraft for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

MHP ends Q1 2021 with net profit of $1 mln

NBU memo on interchanging rates not to reduce acquiring for retailers – Retail Association

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD