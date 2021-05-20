Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksiy Liubchenko to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy. Some 293 MPs voted for the corresponding resolution at a plenary session on Thursday.

As reported, on Tuesday, the parliament dismissed Ihor Petrashko from the post of Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture. He has been in this position since March 17, 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksiy Liubchenko as the head of the State Tax Service in April 2020 without competition, according to a simplified procedure for the quarantine period, and in April 2021 the government signed a five-year contract with him.

Liubchenko was born in the village of Orlovets, Horodyshchensky district in Cherkasy region on September 21, 1971. In 1993, he graduated with honors from Kyiv State Economic University (economic and social planning). In 2003-2005, he headed the State Tax Administration of Cherkasy region, in 2009 he moved to the head office of the tax department, where he subsequently held the position of deputy head of the department for two years, and then director of the department of taxation of legal entities of the State Tax Service. From 2012 to 2014, Liubchenko was an assistant to deputy of the VII convocation Viktor Tymoshenko, and in 2012 he became vice president of JSC Ukrahrokhimholding. In July 2014, Liubchenko became an advisor in the department of support for the activities of the State Fiscal Service, and in October 2015 he returned to Ukragrokhimholding as the first vice president.