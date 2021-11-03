Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Oleksiy Liubchenko from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was voted for by 320 MPs at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Liubchenko has been in the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy since May 20, 2021. Prior to that, he headed the State Tax Service for a little over a year, and in 2015-2020 he was the first Vice President of PrJSC Ukragrokhimholding.

As reported, following the meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction on November 1, candidacy of Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko will probably be considered for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine if Liubchenko resigns.