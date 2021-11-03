Facts

13:50 03.11.2021

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

1 min read
Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Oleksiy Liubchenko from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was voted for by 320 MPs at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Liubchenko has been in the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy since May 20, 2021. Prior to that, he headed the State Tax Service for a little over a year, and in 2015-2020 he was the first Vice President of PrJSC Ukragrokhimholding.

As reported, following the meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction on November 1, candidacy of Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko will probably be considered for the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine if Liubchenko resigns.

Tags: #resignation #liubchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:06 03.11.2021
Searches are underway at Liubchenko's place – source

Searches are underway at Liubchenko's place – source

11:41 02.11.2021
Economy Minister Liubchenko resigns

Economy Minister Liubchenko resigns

13:18 01.11.2021
Urusky tenders resignation

Urusky tenders resignation

11:57 01.11.2021
Reznikov tenders resignation

Reznikov tenders resignation

14:53 30.09.2021
Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

12:13 12.08.2021
Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

10:32 11.08.2021
Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

10:34 15.07.2021
Rada supports Avakov's resignation

Rada supports Avakov's resignation

17:10 09.07.2021
Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

12:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

Zelensky, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss military-defense cooperation between Kyiv and Washington

LATEST

Денісова закликала керівництво Грузії надати Саакашвілі можливість отримати професійну медичну підтримку в лікувальному закладі

Kolyma tundra ablaze in Russia amid temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius

Rada eliminates inconsistencies in de-oligarchization law

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

About 42% of Ukrainians not vaccinated against COVID-19 ready to do this - UNICEF

Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

Opponents of vaccination blocking streets in downtown Kyiv

Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

Zelensky, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss military-defense cooperation between Kyiv and Washington

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD