Economy

12:38 07.07.2021

Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

2 min read
Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

The Ukrainian government still hopes to receive a tranche of about $0.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program this year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and his delegation are currently holding relevant negotiations in Washington, said First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko.

"Just at this moment, the Minister of Finance is at the International Monetary Fund for negotiations in the United States. It is about last year's sums - $700 million of summer-autumn ...," Liubchenko said at a press conference at the Ukraine 30 forum on Wednesday.

According to him, all the obligations assumed by the state and duly authorised by the government "in terms of institutional changes, direct actions of the government" have been fulfilled.

"Therefore, we very much hope that this tranche will be, because giving up cheap money is pointless," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

At the same time, he stressed that he does not expect economic shocks in Ukraine if the IMF tranche does not enter the country by the end of the year.

On June 9, 2020, the IMF approved a new 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine for SDR3.6 billion (about $5 billion) with an immediate issue of $2.1 billion of the first tranche.

Tags: #liubchenko #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:01 30.06.2021
Stepanyan replaces Ljungman as IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine

Stepanyan replaces Ljungman as IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine

12:50 30.06.2021
Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

17:53 17.06.2021
For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

17:58 15.06.2021
IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

18:14 10.06.2021
IMF still waiting for much more progress by Ukraine before second SBA tranche – fund

IMF still waiting for much more progress by Ukraine before second SBA tranche – fund

14:35 20.05.2021
Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

18:38 19.05.2021
Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Profile committee recommends Rada to appoint Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

18:27 06.05.2021
IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

10:12 06.05.2021
Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

11:24 07.04.2021
Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia plans five-year eurobonds for $300 mln, appoints organizers

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia plans five-year eurobonds for $300 mln, appoints organizers

Ukraine, China agree to cooperate in infrastructure construction

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Energy Ministry proposes to limit sales for traders and suppliers on day-ahead market

NEURC sets lower price cap on DAM of UAH 734 per MWh, limits electricity purchase-sale within one VIC to 50%

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD