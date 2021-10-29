Economy

11:38 29.10.2021

Naftogaz plans to get 1 GW of 'green' generation by 2030

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to have 1 GW of "green" capacities in its assets by 2030 to cover its own needs for electricity and its sale on the market, head of the company board Yuriy Vitrenko said in a commentary to the Green Deal portal on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Gas Forum in Kyiv.

"1 GW is both wind and sun, we are also interested in biogas, biomethane and biofuel, which are also" green "energy under certain conditions. We have our own needs, there are enterprises of Naftogaz Group that consume electricity. In addition, we can and are going to trade electricity on market conditions and are interested in supplying "green" energy to Ukrainian enterprises within the framework of the decarbonization strategy," Vitrenko said.

According to Oleksiy Riabchyn, the advisor to the board chairman on Low-carbon business development and the European Green Deal, the company intends to attract about $ 1 billion in investments in the construction of new capacities by 2030 and is working to attract partners to build up its "green" portfolio, which now consists of 34 MW of solar generation.

He also stressed that the production of "green" electricity for the company's own needs is already profitable and does not need additional stimulation by the feed-in tariff.

In addition, Riabchyn noted that Naftogaz has ambitions to become a national leader in the production of "green" hydrogen with the aim of exporting it to the EU countries, for which it is also necessary to build new capacities in the renewable energy sector.

"This is the way the leading oil and gas companies in the world are now going," he summed up.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to become a climate neutral company by 2040.

Tags: #naftogaz #green_deal
